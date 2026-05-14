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“Bernardo é um avô, Foden é um garotinho!”, diz Pep Guardiola

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Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola attends a press conference at Manchester City training ground in Manchester, north-west England on May 16, 2023, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg football match against Real Madrid. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 14/05/2026 às 12:22

Phil Foden e Bernardo Silva chamaram a atenção de Pep Guardiola na vitória do Manchester City sobre o Crystal Palace.

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