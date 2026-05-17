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Bernard celebra boa partida feita e mostra felicidade com o bom momento

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 17/05/2026 às 19:04

Bernard celebra boa partida feita e elenca último jogo como uma das melhores partidas desde seu retorno

Conteúdo Patrocinado