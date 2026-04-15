Apostas

Bastidores: Savinho visita ex-companheiros no Girona

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 15/04/2026 às 14:07

O craque do Manchester City, Savinho, visita seus ex-companheiros e funcionários no Girona.

Conteúdo Patrocinado