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Bastidores: River Plate viaja para Córdoba

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 25/05/2026 às 13:20

Os jogadores do River Plate curtiram a viagem para Córdoba antes da final do Apertura 2026 contra o Belgrano.

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