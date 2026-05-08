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Bastidores da vitória do Vasco em Santiago

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Publicado 08/05/2026 às 10:54

Confira o melhor dos bastidores da vitória de virada do Vasco por 2 a 1 contra o Audax Italiano pela CONMEBOL Sudamericana.

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