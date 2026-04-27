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Bastidores da vitória do Grêmio sobre o Coritiba na Arena

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 27/04/2026 às 19:47 • Atualizado 27/04/2026 às 19:49

Confira o melhor dos bastidores da vitória gremista por 1 a 0 na Arena, com gol de Gabriel Mec, pelo Campeonato Brasileiro.

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