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Bastidores da vitória do Grêmio sobre o Confiança na Copa do Brasil

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Porto Alegre, RS

Publicado 24/04/2026 às 19:30

Confira os bastidores da vitória do Grêmio sobre o Confiança por 2 a 0 na estreia da Copa do Brasil de 2026.

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