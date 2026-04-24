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Bastidores da vitória do Botafogo na estreia da Copa do Brasil

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Publicado 24/04/2026 às 16:44 • Atualizado 24/04/2026 às 16:45

Confira o melhor dos bastidores de Botafogo 1x0 Chapecoense pela partida de ida da quinta fase da Copa do Brasil 2026.

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