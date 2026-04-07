Apostas

Bastidores da vitória do Botafogo fora de casa no Clássico da Amizade

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 07/04/2026 às 16:43

De virada, o Fogão venceu o Vasco por 2 a 1 em São Januário, pelo Brasileirão; confira o melhor dos bastidores.

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