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Bastidores da viagem do Vasco para Porto Alegre; confira

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Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 16/05/2026 às 13:15

Veja os bastidores da viagem do elenco Cruz-Maltino para enfrentar o Internacional, no Beira-Rio, pelo Brasileirão.

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