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Bastidores da estreia do Palmeiras na Libertadores em Cartagena

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 09/04/2026 às 20:41

Confira os bastidores de Junior Barranquilla 1 x 1 Palmeiras pela CONMEBOL Libertadores 2026, na Colômbia.

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