Apostas

Bahia treina antes do próximo jogo do Brasileirão no interior paulista

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 09/04/2026 às 20:28

Elenco do Esquadrão vai enfrentar o Mirassol pela 11ª rodada, buscando o G4 da competição.

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