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Bahia empata contra o São Paulo fora de casa; veja os gols

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 03/05/2026 às 19:52

Confira os gols de Luciano Juba e Erick, que garantiram mais um ponto ao Bahia no Brasileirão.

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