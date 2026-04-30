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Azar ou falha? Cerro Porteño empata com o Palmeiras com este gol contra de Carlos Miguel; confira o lance

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 30/04/2026 às 10:42

Azar ou falha? Cerro Porteño empata com o Palmeiras com este gol contra de Carlos Miguel; confira o lance

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