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Assista aos gols do Cruzeiro na vitória sobre a Chapecoense pelo Brasileiro

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Foto: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Belo Horizonte, MG

Publicado 24/05/2026 às 21:47 • Atualizado 24/05/2026 às 22:23

Com gols de Kaio Jorge e Luis Sinisterra, o Cabuloso garantiu a vitória por 2 a 1 no Brasileirão.

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