Apostas

Artur Jorge usa Sinisterra como exemplo para demonstrar satisfação com elenco do Cruzeiro

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Belo Horizonte, MG

Publicado 24/05/2026 às 23:05 • Atualizado 24/05/2026 às 23:06

Colombiano fez um dos gols da vitória do Cruzeiro por 2 a 1 contra a Chapecoense, no Mineirão, pelo Campeonato Brasileiro.

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