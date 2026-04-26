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Artur Jorge elogia desempenho do Cruzeiro diante do Remo: "Era impossível ser brilhante"

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Belo Horizonte, MG

Publicado 26/04/2026 às 13:55

Após vitória por diferença mínima, Artur Jorge, técnico do Cruzeiro destaca entrega da equipe e critica o gramado.

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