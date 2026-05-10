Apostas

Arthur Jorge celebra capacidade do Cruzeiro de ler o jogo na partida com o Bahia

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Belo Horizonte, MG

Publicado 10/05/2026 às 20:50

Técnico cruzeirense celebra a vitória de virada contra o time baiano e destaca evolução da equipe.

Conteúdo Patrocinado