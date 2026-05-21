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Arteta volta ao trabalho com o elenco do Arsenal após festas do título

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 21/05/2026 às 13:48

Confira o primeiro treino do Arsenal desde que o clube foi coroado campeão da Premier League.

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