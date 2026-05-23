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Arteta atribui conquista do título a um nível mais alto diante do Manchester City

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 23/05/2026 às 13:55

Mikel Arteta reagiu à vitória sobre Pep Guardiola e o Manchester City na disputa pelo título da Premier League.

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