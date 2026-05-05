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Arsenal: Preparativos finais antes de enfrentar o Atlético de Madrid

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 05/05/2026 às 08:13

Confira o último treino do Arsenal antes do jogo de volta da semifinal da Champions League contra o Atlético de Madrid.

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