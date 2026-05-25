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Arsenal ergue troféu da Premier League em Selhurst Park; confira

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 24/05/2026 às 21:19

Capitão Martin Ødegaard levanta a taça pelos Gunners após vitória sobre o Crystal Palace na última rodada da temporada.

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