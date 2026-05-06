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Arsenal celebra primeira final da Champions League em 20 anos; confira

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Foto por GLYN KIRK / AFP
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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 06/05/2026 às 13:25

Confira as cenas no Emirates após o apito final, com o Arsenal garantindo sua vaga na final da Champions League.

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