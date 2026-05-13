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Arsenal celebra com a torcida visitante após bater o West Ham

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Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 13/05/2026 às 12:16

Mikel Arteta e seus jogadores comemoraram intensamente com os torcedores após a vitória crucial por 1 a 0 sobre o West Ham.

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