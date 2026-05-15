Apostas

Arrepiou! A torcida do Barça ficou insana após conquista do título

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 15/05/2026 às 16:03

Clima absurdo! A galera tá no pique após ganhar o Clásico e o caneco da La Liga.

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