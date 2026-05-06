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Após três pênaltis perdidos na semana passada, Carlos Vinícius cobra no meio e abre o placar para Grêmio

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 05/05/2026 às 21:31

Após três pênaltis perdidos na semana passada, Carlos Vinícius cobra no meio e abre o placar para o Grêmio

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