Apostas

Aniversariante do dia: Veja o gol de Matheus Pereira pelo Cruzeiro na Libertadores

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Segundo a SofaScore, Matheus Pereira, do Cruzeiro, levou a maior nota da rodada, com 9.2 - Foto: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Belo Horizonte, MG

Publicado 05/05/2026 às 12:18

Aniversariante do dia: Veja o gol de Matheus Pereira que garantiu a vitória do Cruzeiro na Libertadores

Conteúdo Patrocinado