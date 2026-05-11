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Anderson Barros analisa gol anulado do Palmeiras contra o Remo

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 11/05/2026 às 13:34

Confira um trecho da entrevista coletiva de Anderson Barros após o empate entre Palmeiras e Remo no Brasileirão 2026.

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