Apostas

Alerrandro fala sobre sua permanência no Inter

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 04/05/2026 às 18:32

Atacante falou sobre o seu momento e se a sequência que está tendo pode ser um bom sinal para uma renovação

Conteúdo Patrocinado