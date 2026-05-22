Apostas

Alan Minda, do Atlético-MG, arrisca da entrada da área e acerta a trave do Cienciano; veja o lance

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Belo Horizonte, MG

Publicado 22/05/2026 às 09:58 • Atualizado 22/05/2026 às 09:59

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