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Marcelo Grohe faz grande defesa e evita gol do Al-Shabab pela Liga Saudita; veja

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Publicado 17/05/2026 às 15:36 • Atualizado 17/05/2026 às 15:45

Marcelo Grohe faz grande defesa e evita gol do Al-Shabab pela Liga Saudita; veja

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