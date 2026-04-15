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Al Nassr 1 X 0 Al Ettifaq Defesa do Goleiro Bento

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 15/04/2026 às 16:34

Al Nassr - Al Ettifaq 1 - 0 | DEFESA DO GOLEIRO - Bento

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