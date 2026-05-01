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Adson finaliza com categoria e marca o terceiro do Vasco contra o Olímpia-PAR; veja o lance

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Da Redação em Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Publicado 01/05/2026 às 11:44

Adson finaliza com categoria e marca o terceiro do Vasco contra o Olímpia-PAR; veja o lance

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