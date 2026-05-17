Apostas

Abel lamenta chances criadas pela equipe no empate com o Cruzeiro pelo Brasileirão

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 17/05/2026 às 12:08

Treinador com alviverde paulista analisa empate diante do Cruzeiro em Barueri: "Não era o que queríamos"

Conteúdo Patrocinado