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Abel Ferreira após vitória do Palmeiras no Maracanã: "Ligamos o modo resiliência"

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 24/05/2026 às 14:45

Treinador do Verdão comenta vitória por 3 a 0 sobre o Flamengo, fora de casa, pelo Campeonato Brasileiro.

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