Apostas

A vibração em torno da vitória do River Plate sobre o Aldosivi; confira

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 29/04/2026 às 12:36

Confira a atmosfera incrível no estádio durante a vitória do River Plate por 3 a 1 sobre o Aldosivi, em abril de 2026.

Conteúdo Patrocinado