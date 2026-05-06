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A finalização de Rio em treino do Liverpool; veja o lance

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 06/05/2026 às 12:52 • Atualizado 06/05/2026 às 12:54

Rio Ngumoha balança as redes durante uma sessão de finalizações no Liverpool FC.

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