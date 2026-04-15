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Veja fotos do duelo entre Vasco e Audax Italiano pela Sul-Americana

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 14/04/2026 às 22:05 • Atualizado 14/04/2026 às 22:34

Foto: MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP
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