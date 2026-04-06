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Veja galeria de fotos do treino do São Paulo nesta segunda-feira

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 06/04/2026 às 14:49

Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo FC
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Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo FC
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Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo FC
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Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo FC
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Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo FC
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Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo FC
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