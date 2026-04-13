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Veja galeria de fotos do novo segundo uniforme do São Paulo para 2026

Thais Bueno Cirino foto de perfil

Por Thais Bueno Cirino em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 13/04/2026 às 10:35

(Foto: Divulgação/ @SaoPauloFC)
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(Foto: Divulgação/ @SaoPauloFC)
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(Foto: Divulgação/New Balance)
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(Foto: Divulgação/New Balance)
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(Foto: Divulgação/New Balance)
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(Foto: Divulgação/New Balance)
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(Foto: Divulgação/New Balance)
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(Foto: Divulgação/New Balance)
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(Foto: Divulgação/ @SaoPauloFC)
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(Foto: Divulgação/New Balance)
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