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Veja fotos do treino do São Paulo nesta sexta-feira

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 17/04/2026 às 18:44 • Atualizado 17/04/2026 às 19:38

Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo FC
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