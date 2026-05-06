Apostas

Veja fotos do treino do São Paulo nesta quarta-feira

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 06/05/2026 às 13:37

Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo FC
1/7

Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo FC
2/7

Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo FC
3/7

Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo FC
4/7

Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo FC
5/7

Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo FC
6/7

Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo FC
7/7

Conteúdo Patrocinado