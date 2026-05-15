Apostas

Veja fotos do treino do São Paulo comandado por Milton Cruz nesta sexta-feira

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 15/05/2026 às 14:53

(Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo)
1/7

(Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo)
2/7

(Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo)
3/7

(Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo)
4/7

(Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo)
5/7

(Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo)
6/7

(Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo)
7/7

Conteúdo Patrocinado