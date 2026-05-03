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São Paulo x Bahia: veja fotos do jogo pelo Brasileirão

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 03/05/2026 às 16:58

Foto: Rafael Rodrigues/EC Bahia
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Foto: Rafael Rodrigues/EC Bahia
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Foto: Rafael Rodrigues/EC Bahia
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Foto: Rafael Rodrigues/EC Bahia
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Foto: Rafael Rodrigues/EC Bahia
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Foto: Rafael Rodrigues/EC Bahia
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