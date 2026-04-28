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São Paulo faz último treino para pegar o Millonarios; veja galeria de fotos

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 27/04/2026 às 22:15

Foto: Rubens Chiri / São Paulo FC
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