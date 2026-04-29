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Confira as fotos do treino do São Paulo desta quarta-feira

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 29/04/2026 às 16:17

Fotos: Erico Leonan / São Paulo FC
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Fotos: Erico Leonan / São Paulo FC
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Fotos: Erico Leonan / São Paulo FC
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Fotos: Erico Leonan / São Paulo FC
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