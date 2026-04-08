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Boston River-URU x São Paulo: veja fotos da 1ª rodada da Sul-Americana

Victoria Romanelli foto de perfil

Por Victoria Romanelli em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 07/04/2026 às 22:14 • Atualizado 08/04/2026 às 00:19

(Foto: DANTE FERNANDEZ/AFP)
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(Foto: Rubens Chiri/saopaulofc)
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