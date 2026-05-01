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Veja galeria de fotos do treino do Santos nesta sexta-feira

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 01/05/2026 às 15:07

Foto: Raul Baretta/ Santos FC
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Foto: Raul Baretta/ Santos FC
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Foto: Raul Baretta/ Santos FC
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Foto: Raul Baretta/ Santos FC
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Foto: Raul Baretta/ Santos FC
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Foto: Raul Baretta/ Santos FC
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