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Veja fotos do último treino do Santos antes de pegar o D. Recoleta

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 13/04/2026 às 19:48

(Foto: Raul Baretta / Santos)
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(Foto: Raul Baretta / Santos)
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(Foto: Raul Baretta / Santos)
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(Foto: Raul Baretta / Santos)
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(Foto: Raul Baretta / Santos)
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(Foto: Raul Baretta / Santos)
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(Foto: Raul Baretta / Santos)
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(Foto: Raul Baretta / Santos)
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(Foto: Raul Baretta / Santos)
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(Foto: Raul Baretta / Santos)
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(Foto: Raul Baretta / Santos)
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