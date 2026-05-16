Apostas

Veja fotos do último treino do Santos antes de enfrentar o Coritiba pelo Brasileirão

Victoria Romanelli foto de perfil

Por Victoria Romanelli em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 16/05/2026 às 16:28

(Foto: Raul Baretta/Santos)
1/17

(Foto: Raul Baretta/Santos)
2/17

(Foto: Raul Baretta/Santos)
3/17

(Foto: Raul Baretta/Santos)
4/17

(Foto: Raul Baretta/Santos)
5/17

(Foto: Raul Baretta/Santos)
6/17

(Foto: Raul Baretta/Santos)
7/17

(Foto: Raul Baretta/Santos)
8/17

(Foto: Raul Baretta/Santos)
9/17

(Foto: Raul Baretta/Santos)
10/17

(Foto: Raul Baretta/Santos)
11/17

(Foto: Raul Baretta/Santos)
12/17

(Foto: Raul Baretta/Santos)
13/17

(Foto: Raul Baretta/Santos)
14/17

(Foto: Raul Baretta/Santos)
15/17

(Foto: Raul Baretta/Santos)
16/17

(Foto: Raul Baretta/Santos)
17/17

Conteúdo Patrocinado